EDMONTON -- Traffic lights are out in a northwest Edmonton industrial area due to a power outage.

A pole fire caused the outage in the area along 118 Avenue between 184 Street and 151 Street early Monday morning.

At 11 a.m., the affected area was reduced but the outage was still impacting areas along Yellowhead Trail between 184 Street and 170 Street and as far south as 111 Avenue.

Firefighters were called to at least four power pole fires in less than an hour Sunday night, as rain fell on Edmonton.

The first call came in 9:03 p.m. and crews were dispatched to three more fires by 9:52 p.m., Suzzette Mellado with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services confirmed.

The locations were:

130 Avenue and 75 Street

132 Avenue and 109 Street

118 Avenue and 170 Street

180 Street and Stony Plain Road

At the 132 Avenue scene, small flames could be seen at the top of the pole, while embers occasionally fell on residential lawns below.

Firefighters closed 132 Avenue and kept people back in case wires fell.

A firefighter told CTV News Edmonton they were waiting for EPCOR before putting the flames out, unless it posed an immediate threat, because of the unlikely but possible shock hazard.

According to the EPCOR website, 430 customers in the Alberta Avenue and Delton were without power Sunday,.

Pole fires are reportedly common in the spring, particularly after the first spring rain.