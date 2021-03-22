EDMONTON -- A 29-year-old faces multiple firearm, drug, and breach charges after an early morning police vehicle search on Sunday.

Edmonton police said in a Facebook post on Monday that they observed a person sleeping in the driver’s seat of a 2012 Dodge Ram in the area of 82 Street and 137 Avenue.

Police say the individual was initially arrested for impaired care and control of a motor vehicle.

While conducting a search of the vehicle, police located a loaded 9mm handgun with a round chambered and the hammer cocked in a shoulder holster under the accused’s jacket.

Bags of suspected fentanyl, crystal meth, and cannabis were located by police during the search of the vehicle. A Marlin .22-calibre long rifle magazine and grocery store bags containing 104 unopened cigarette packs were also found during the search.