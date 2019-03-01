

CTV Edmonton





Four people are facing a total of 80 charges after Edmonton police wrapped up a year-long investigation into stolen semi-trailers loaded with lumber.

“Project Timber”, as it was dubbed by EPS, started on Feb. 8, 2018 and involved several suspects targeting trucks parked overnight in industrial areas around Edmonton. Police say the suspects were selling the lumber to clients outside the city who didn’t know it was stolen.

Morris Simmonds, 56 is now facing 12 counts of theft of a motor vehicle, 10 counts of theft over $5,000, nine counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000 among other charges.

Bradley Simmonds, 30, is facing 12 counts of theft of a motor vehicle, 10 counts of theft over $5,000, nine counts of possession of stolen property, among other charges.

Monica McNicol, 53, is charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit and one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

William Engelking, 68, is facing two counts of trafficking in stolen property and two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Police say they recovered about $3.5 million in stolen property in connection to the investigation.