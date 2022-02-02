Police arrest man on outstanding warrants west of Edmonton

Edson RCMP arrested a man for outstanding warrants on Monday.

At around 11:15 a.m. police responded to a report of a man damaging property near a residence in the hamlet of Marlboro, Alta.

When officers arrived on scene, 41-year-old Kenneth James Ironside, was arrested on warrants out of the Edson RCMP detachment and other RCMP jurisdictions, police said.

Ironside had no new charges laid in relation to the Jan. 28 incident.

He is currently facing 13 charges. RCMP said nine stem from offences in Edson.

Those charges include:

Uttering threats

Causing a disturbance

Failing to comply with conditions and failing to attend court

Ironside is scheduled to appear in Edson provincial court on Feb. 15.

Edson is about 201 kilometres west of Edmonton.