Police arrest man suspected of attacking 7 women in northwest Edmonton

Officers believe they have caught the man who attacked seven women, and sexually assaulted some of them, in the Cumberland neighbourhood last month.

Police did not name the 26-year-old man who they arrested, but said charges of sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, break and enter, and robbery were pending.

A warning about the attacker was issued by police on Tuesday night, prompting residents in the area to take extra precaution.

Police said the incidents occurred between April 2 and 30, between the hours of 6 and 9 a.m.

An officer said the warning was issued this week because a link was recently established between all of the attacks and there was an escalation in the severity of them.

Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone who may have been victimized to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).