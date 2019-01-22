

CTV Edmonton





More than a year after a warrant was issued; Mounties have arrested a man in connection with the death of a Lac La Biche man in 2017.

Police were called to a home in Lac La Biche in the early morning hours of Oct. 28, 2017. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital, where he died.

The victim was identified as Michael Mountain, 26.

In November of 2017, police obtained an arrest warrant for Lloyd Wesley Boudreau, 22, of Lac La Biche in connection with the case. They also reported that Mandi Leigh Boucher, 25, of the Buffalo Metis Lake Settlement was considered missing, and was believed to be with Boudreau. Police also reported that Boudreau was considered armed and dangerous.

In March of 2018, RCMP arrested Margaret Simon, 53, in connection with the case. Police say Simon, who is Beaudreau’s mother, assisted her son with evading police and disposing of evidence from the crime. She was charged with accessory to murder.

On Sunday, police went to a home in Two Hills, Alta. where they arrested Boudreau, now 23, and Boucher, now 26.

Boudreau is facing first-degree murder charges in Mountain’s death, and Boucher has been charged with accessory to murder. They will both appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on Thursday.