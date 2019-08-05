A man was arrested Monday morning after he was pulled from the North Saskatchewan River naked.

Edmonton police said at 10:48 a.m. officers saw an intoxicated male in the area of the Walterdale Bridge.

The man was under court order not to be intoxicated, so police went down to arrest him.

In an attempt to evade arrest, the man ran into the river fully clothed. Police suspect the swift current then pulled all of his clothes off.

“We saw a naked man and two police officers just by-under the bridge trying to convince the guy to get out of the water,” said Tryphena Lai, a witness to the incident. “He was not having it and swam further in stream into the middle of the river and by then a lot of police cars and firetrucks came by trying to catch him.”

At 11:30 a.m. police were able to arrest the fully nude man, who was then taken to hospital.

The man has been charged with resisting a police officer along with two counts of breach of recognizance.