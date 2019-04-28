A 21-year-old woman has been reported missing in Edmonton since Saturday morning.

Angelique Fielder was last at her home in the area of 99 Street and 169 Avenue in the evening of April 26. She last made contact on April 27, around 3 a.m.

Police said Fielder’s family is concerned for her wellbeing as the woman “functions at a younger age level.”

There are no indications of foul play at this time.

Fielder could be travelling by public transit.

She is 5’8” tall, 132 pounds, and has shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat.

Those with information on her location are asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.