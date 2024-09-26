EDMONTON
    Police ask for help ID'ing convenience store robber from early September

    This person robbed a convenience store at Ewing Trail SW and 101 Street in south Edmonton on Sept. 3 and then fled in what was believed to have been a 2009 to 2013 Toyota Corolla, according to police.
    Images of a person who robbed a convenience store while armed earlier this month have been released as police have not identified the thief.

    The store, at Ewing Trail SW and 101 Street in south Edmonton, was robbed around 3:45 a.m. on Sept. 3.

    "The suspect reportedly produced a knife and demanded cash from the register before fleeing," Edmonton Police Service said in a news release on Thursday.

    No employees were hurt.

    Investigators are looking for white man who was about 5'6" to 5'8" tall and weighed about 150 pounds.

    He was wearing black running shoes, grey jeans, a plaid button-up shirt and a navy shirt, a white hat, and a white bandana over his face.

    He fled in what police believe was a 2009 to 2013 Toyota Corolla whose passenger-side headlight was burned out.

    Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call EPS or Crime Stoppers. 

