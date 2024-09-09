Police ask for help identifying people responsible for killing 2 puppies

Police in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., are looking for help identifying who is responsible for killing two puppies and dumping the bodies on a city pathway.

RCMP in the city adjacent to Edmonton's northeast limits put out the call Monday in a media release about the case that started more than a month ago. On Aug. 5, officers answered a complaint of the two dead dogs on a path parallel to Highway 15 near 95 Street.

Police said the puppies, believed to be eight-to-12-week-old yellow Labrador retrievers, were dead before they were placed along the pathway across from the Walmart parking lot.

A necropsy performed Aug. 14 found the dogs died at the hands of humans and suffered significant trauma, RCMP said.

Anyone with information about the deaths, including elements such as advertisements of puppies for sale or witnessing anything suspicious, is asked to call the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP detachment at 780-997-7900.