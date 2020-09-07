EDMONTON -- Police are looking for help to find a missing 78-year-old man who has dementia and diabetes and requires medication.

Edward Kyte, 78, was last seen near 69 Avenue and 104 Street around 2 p.m. on Monday.

He is described as white, 5’7”, 165 pounds with grey hair.

Kyte may be driving a 2009 beige Ford Fusion with Alberta plate RET 244.

Anyone with information about Kyte’s whereabouts is asked to call 780-423-4567.