Police ask for help to identify assault suspect in Cold Lake

RCMP is seeking the public's help in identifying a youth who was involved in an assault in Cold Lake, Alta. on May 31.

The alleged assault happened at around 5:15 p.m. at the Energy Centre Field House on the second floor of the building.

RCMP said a group of youths approached the victim. One of the youths, a boy, then reportedly attacked and injured the victim.

The youth is described as:

Medium complexion;

Black sweater;

Black pants;

White shoes;

Long, dark hair.

RCMP is urging anyone who has information about the assault to call the Cold Lake detachment at 780-594-3302. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or use the online P3 Tips tool.