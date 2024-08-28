EDMONTON
    • Police ask for help to identify assault suspect in Cold Lake

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)
    RCMP is seeking the public's help in identifying a youth who was involved in an assault in Cold Lake, Alta. on May 31.

    The alleged assault happened at around 5:15 p.m. at the Energy Centre Field House on the second floor of the building.

    RCMP said a group of youths approached the victim. One of the youths, a boy, then reportedly attacked and injured the victim.

    The youth is described as:

    • Medium complexion;
    • Black sweater;
    • Black pants;
    • White shoes;
    • Long, dark hair.

    RCMP is urging anyone who has information about the assault to call the Cold Lake detachment at 780-594-3302. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or use the online P3 Tips tool.

