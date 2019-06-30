Police at scene of serious crash in northeast
Police were called to Manning Drive and 50 Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Published Sunday, June 30, 2019 5:56PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 30, 2019 5:59PM MDT
Police are at the scene of a serious crash in northeast Edmonton, at 50 Street and Manning Drive.
It is not known what injuries were sustained in the event.
A truck and a car were seen at the location with smashed front ends.
Manning Drive and 50 Street have both been closed to northbound traffic. Southbound 50 Street is also closed at the intersection.