Police at standoff in Grande Prairie neighbourhood
Published Monday, December 31, 2018 7:44AM MST
RCMP is at a standoff in the Countryside South neighbourhood in Grande Prairie.
According to a news release, a potentially armed man is barricaded inside a home on 65 Avenue.
Few details are being released at this time, but police are asking the public to stay in their homes, or stay away from the area. They are also stressing that there is no danger to the public.
More to come…