Police are still looking for information in the death of an Edmonton man in B.C. in 2017.

The body of Tanner Krupa was found in an alley in Surrey on Aug. 20, 2017 after reports of an altercation.

Last August on the one year anniversary of Krupa’s death, police revealed that they believe a group of men were involved in the altercation.

"Investigators believe that some of the males did not participate, but were bystanders with first-hand information about what happened to Tanner," Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in August of 2018.

The men were recorded on traffic cameras driving a white Toyota Corolla and a white Honda Civic about 90 minutes before Krupa’s body was found.

A year later, IHIT believes there are people in the Edmonton area who have important information about what happened and are hoping those men will come forward.

“To those currently in the Edmonton area that have intimate knowledge about what happened to Tanner, we strongly urge you to do the right thing and come forward with your information,” Cpl. Jang said in a written release. “It is never too late to do the right thing.”

Krupa’s mother Kim said the teen had moved to B.C. shortly before his death to look for work and to go to university.

"Tanner did not have a criminal record," she said in Aug. 2018. "Never in a million years would we have thought that Tanner would pass away under such horrible circumstances."

Anyone with information about Krupa’s death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.