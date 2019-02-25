

CTV Edmonton





RCMP is looking for a suspect in a sexual assault that happened in Leduc, although they believe the suspect lives in Edmonton.

The suspect and the victim connected on an online dating app, and met up at Telford Lake on Jan. 13. That’s when the assault took place.

The suspect was driving a blue, four-door Toyota car. He is described as white, with blonde hair and brown eyes. He’s about 6’, with a fit build and possible acne scarring on his face. He was wearing a box style necklace at the time of the assault.

Anyone who might be able to identify the suspect is asked to call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.