Edmonton police have called a weekend ATV crash that left a 26-year-old male dead the city’s fourth traffic fatality of the year.

Police said officers were called to the crash in the area of 70 Avenue and 18 Street at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday, June 30.

EPS said the 26-year-old driver of the ATV was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

An autopsy is pending.

Investigators said it wasn’t clear whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the single-vehicle collision.