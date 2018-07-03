Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police call weekend ATV crash city’s fourth traffic fatality of 2018
Published Tuesday, July 3, 2018 3:07PM MDT
Edmonton police have called a weekend ATV crash that left a 26-year-old male dead the city’s fourth traffic fatality of the year.
Police said officers were called to the crash in the area of 70 Avenue and 18 Street at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday, June 30.
EPS said the 26-year-old driver of the ATV was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
An autopsy is pending.
Investigators said it wasn’t clear whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the single-vehicle collision.