EDMONTON -- Police and fire investigators are trying to determine how two school buses were destroyed and at least one more was damaged by flames Monday night.

Firefighters responded to the area of 51 Avenue and 66 Street just after 6 p.m.

“When they were driving, they saw flames coming up from the area, and when they arrived they found two buses fully engulfed,” District Chief Todd Weiss said of his crew.

Firefighters had the flames out before 7 p.m.

A shed was also charred by flames and officials were assessing another two nearby buses for damage.

There was no name on the business where the fire happened but it appeared at least 20 buses and several semis were stored in the fenced compound.

Weiss confirmed firefighters called police to the scene, but he wouldn’t say what prompted the call.

A patrol officer was on site working with fire investigators to pinpoint a cause and damage estimate.

A spokesperson for EPS Southeast Division said an exact cause had not been declared, but he believed the fire was started by an electrical problem, and was not suspicious.