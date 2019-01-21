Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police called after weekend hockey fight in Mill Woods
Police were called after a report of an assault at a hockey game in Mill Woods. (MIKA MORIN)
Published Monday, January 21, 2019 5:43AM MST
Police were called to a Mill Woods rink over the weekend after a brawl broke out between two teenage hockey teams.
A spectator tells CTV News it happened as the game was ending Saturday night. A midget level hockey teams from Sherwood Park and one from Enoch were involved.
Police were called after receiving reports there was an assault. No charges have been laid.