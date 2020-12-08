EDMONTON -- Edmonton drivers woke up to a wet and slippery commute Tuesday morning.

Rain overnight created slick conditions around the city. Between 6 and 10 a.m., 24 collisions were reported to Edmonton police.

Twenty-one of the crashes resulted in property damage, one resulted in an injury and two were hit-and-run collisions.

Emily Murphy Park Road at 116 Street was particularly icy. Police closed the area to traffic for a few hours to investigate a crash.

By 11 a.m., the roads had been sanded and were reopened to traffic.