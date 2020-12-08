Advertisement
Police called to dozens of collisions after slippery morning commute
Published Tuesday, December 8, 2020 12:01PM MST
Twenty-four collisions were reported to police on Tuesday morning, as Edmonton commuters navigated slippery conditions.
EDMONTON -- Edmonton drivers woke up to a wet and slippery commute Tuesday morning.
Rain overnight created slick conditions around the city. Between 6 and 10 a.m., 24 collisions were reported to Edmonton police.
Twenty-one of the crashes resulted in property damage, one resulted in an injury and two were hit-and-run collisions.
Emily Murphy Park Road at 116 Street was particularly icy. Police closed the area to traffic for a few hours to investigate a crash.
By 11 a.m., the roads had been sanded and were reopened to traffic.