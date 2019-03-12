

CTV Edmonton





A 38-year-old man has been charged after a pair of explosions and robberies at Edmonton banks in 2018.

The first explosion happened at an RBC on 27 Avenue SW and 141 Street SW around 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 19. Police said an improvised explosive device had detonated inside the bank’s vestibule.

Two guards were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police say no money was stolen during the incident.

The second explosion happened at a Scotiabank on 82 Street and 160 Street around 2:10 a.m. on Dec. 13.

Two guards were injured after they entered the lobby of the bank when the explosion happened. They were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The thief, who was wearing a disguise, stole an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot.

EPS says a man from Salmon Arm, B.C. has been charged in connection with the cases. They will hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to talk about the arrest.