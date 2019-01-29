

CTV Edmonton





A 61-year-old man has been charged after it was revealed that a city employee had been fraudulently handing out demerit reduction certificates for more than three years.

Wayne Burnash has been charged by fraud over $5,000 by the Edmonton police.

Last week the city auditor put forth a report showing that an Edmonton transit employee had issued 99 Professional Driver Improvement Course certificates to non-city employees between January 2015 and April 2018.

A PDIC certificate allows the bearer to remove three demerit points from their driving record.

The auditor’s report showed that the recipients of the fraudulent certificates allegedly obtained the certificates to prevent suspension of their licences or to reduce insurance rates.

The city has accepted two recommendations put forward by the auditor to prevent a similar incident happening in the future.