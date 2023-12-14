Police charge third suspect in 2022 murder at northside bar, seek two others

Edmonton police have charged a third suspect in a March 2022 shooting at a northside bar that killed one man and injured seven others.

Samatar Mohiadin, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the March 12, 2022, death of Imbert George at the Ertale Lounge on 118 Avenue at 124 Street.

Police were called to the Ertale Lounge at 2:45 a.m., arriving to find eight people had been shot after 60-70 rounds of ammunition were fired into a crowd.

Officers followed a car fleeing the scene, leading to the arrests of Mohamod Mohamod, 23 and Said Ibrahim, 24, who have also been charged with first-degree murder.

Police in Winnipeg arrested Mohiadin on Dec. 3 in a drug trafficking and firearms investigation and transported him to Edmonton on Dec. 9.

Edmonton police say they identified Mohiadin on footage from surveillance cameras at 167 Avenue and 127 Street that they released to the public on April 12, 2022.

Beyond the first-degree murder charges, the three suspects face seven charges of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Police are still searching for a fourth suspect in the incident, identified as Saed Osman, and a fifth unknown assailant.

Osman, 28, is wanted for charges that include first-degree murder. He is described as black with brown eyes and black hair, six feet tall, weighing 180 lb. with a scar on his right wrist.

Osman, who is affiliated with the Go Gertem Gang (GGG) and is wanted on 20 Canada-wide warrants, sits fourth on the Canada's 25 Most Wanted list, which is administered by the Bolo Program. It is offering up to $75,000 for his arrest. According to the Bolo Program, Osman goes by the alias Guled Osman and uses the nickname Styles.

Osman is from Ontario but had been living in Edmonton and has strong ties to the city, according to the Bolo Program, adding that investigators believe he may still be in Edmonton.

Bolo, which stands for "be on the lookout," is a national program that leverages "social media, technology, and innovative engagement" to encourage citizens to watch for suspected criminals.

The fifth man wanted in connection to the incident was seen on video surveillance footage wearing a grey coat, dark pants and a black balaclava.

Anyone with information about the unidentified suspect or Osman's location is asked to contact Edmonton police directly at 780-423-4567, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.p3tips.com/250.