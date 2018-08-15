

CTV Edmonton





The southbound lanes of Wayne Gretzky Drive were shut down, early Wednesday evening, as police put a hard stop to a criminal flight that started as a weapons complaint in north east Edmonton.



Officers responded to a report of shots fired at a black truck, just before 5:30 p.m., in the area of Hermitage Road and Hooke Road. They spotted a white Kia Soul strike several vehicles as it left the area.



Police pursued the suspect vehicle south on Gretzky Drive before intentionally stopping the small SUV on 75 Street near 101 Avenue. Two men and one woman were taken into police custody without further incident.



In a release, police say the only person hurt was the driver of the suspect Kia. He was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Wayne Gretzky Drive/75 Street was reopened to traffic, shortly after 9:00 p.m., between 112 Avenue and 101 Avenue.