It is safe for employees to return to work at NOVA Chemicals, the company says, after receiving threats at two Alberta locations.

The company’s plant in Joffre, about 25 kilometres northeest of Red Deer, received a threat Thursday evening.

Just before 9 a.m. the next day, a suspicious package was found at their office in downtown Calgary. Staff were evacuated and transit service was cancelled in the area until noon.

Around 10 p.m. on Friday, RCMP confirmed there was no remaining safety risk to the public or employees at the Joffre site.

“The safety and wellbeing of our employees, the community and the environment are essential to NOVA Chemicals and we are grateful for the support of the RCMP and local law enforcement in bringing this phase of the investigation to a close,” a statement read.

The threats are being investigated by police.