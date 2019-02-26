An improvised explosive device was found under a vehicle in west Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of 159 Street, between 97 and 98 Avenue, at approximately 4:30 p.m. after a call about a possible bomb.

The area was cordoned off and evacuated. The street reopened and residents were allowed back home late Tuesday.

Edmonton police confirmed on Wednesday morning that the device was in fact an IED.

Police are still investigating and say no charges have been laid.

Investigators do not believe there is any further danger to the public.