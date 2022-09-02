Police cruiser rammed by stolen truck in attempted arrest: RCMP

Two people have been charged after a police vehicle was rammed in eastern Alberta.

On Aug. 18, police were doing patrols in the rural Cold Lake area when they spotted a pickup truck believed to be involved in criminal activity.

Officers attempted to stop it when the driver reversed into the front of the police cruiser, RCMP say. The driver then left the scene.

The pickup was later found abandoned in a field.

Investigators determined that the truck had been stolen from Grande Prairie.

Police dogs were brought in, and two people were located and arrested.

Aaron Issac Capp, 35, of Cold Lake, has been charged with:

Assault on police

Mischief under $5,000

Flight from police

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Resist arrest

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of methamphetamine

Fail to comply with release order.

Helen Rochelle Smith, 25, of Frog Lake First Nation, has been charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Resist arrest

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Breaking and entering

Possession of methamphetamine

Three counts of fail to comply with release order.

Capp was released on bail with conditions. Smith remains in custody.

Both are scheduled to appear in Cold Lake Provincial Court on Sept. 14.

Cold Lake is about 296 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.