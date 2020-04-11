EDMONTON -- Dozens of Fort Saskatchewan residents came out on Saturday to protest against the release of Damien Starrett, 30, on bail.

Starrett is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his one-year-old son Ares last fall.

About 50 people turned out for the protest, and police were on hand to ensure physical distancing guidelines were followed.

Protesters stayed in their car to ensure physical distancing at a protest against the bail release of Damien Starrett in Fort Saskatchewan. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)

Many circled the block in vehicles to maintain appropriate physical distancing.

Members of the group Home Safe Every Night have been organizing protests outside the Starrett home in Fort Saskatchewan for several days.