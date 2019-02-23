The police bomb squad and arson unit were called back to the scene of a Friday-night explosion after crews found bottles filled with suspicious material.

Two people were taken to hospital following an explosion in a garage in north Edmonton, near 147 Avenue and 97A Street, around 5:45 p.m. on Friday.

Edmonton Police Service said when officers arrived on scene, the garage had been levelled and nearby buildings had been damaged.

Of the two men who were taken to hospital on Friday, one was a resident who suffered non-life threatening burn injuries.

On Saturday, bomb and arson investigators were called when fire crews found two bottles containing suspicious liquids.

While the area was blocked off, the bomb squad and arson detectives determined the materials were cleaning chemicals.

The area has since been reopened.

The cause of the explosion is currently considered non-criminal in nature. No charges have been pressed.