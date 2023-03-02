Police, firefighters called to Inglewood apartment building

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on 124 Street on Tuesday afternoon as a result of smoke.

Firefighters were called to the building at 124 Street and 114 Avenue shortly after 2 p.m.

The building was evacuated while crews determined the cause of the smoke, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.

The Edmonton Police Service was also called to the scene.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to EPS for more information.

This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.