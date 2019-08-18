Three cats in need of rescue prompted response from several emergency response services Sunday afternoon.

The animals were found in an abandoned apartment suite at 14205 82 Street NW just before 4 p.m.

Animal control officers with the Edmonton Police Service called in a fire crew for help because of high ammonia levels in the apartment.

Assistance was also needed from a HAZMAT crew.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services vented out the suite, and the province took over the scene, officials said.

It was cleared by 5 p.m.