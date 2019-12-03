EDMONTON -- Alberta's Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer has delayed the announcement of a new police funding model.

Schweitzer was scheduled to announce the changes in Leduc Tuesday morning but the event has been rescheduled.

The minister made stops around the province this fall for his Rural Crime Tour, meeting with residents, business owners and local governments to discuss their concerns.

The tour was intended to help the minister ensure a more responsive justice system.

Ste. Anne County revealed in October that the government was planning to offload policing costs onto municipalities. Officials there anticipated that it could increase Albertans' taxes by $400.

At the time, Schweitzer told CTV News Edmonton that no costs would be 'downloaded.'

"Any new funds that may be collected under a new model would be reinvested directly in additional frontline policing, leading to an overall increase in funding for police services in Alberta," he said in a written statement.