EDMONTON -- Edmonton investigators hope someone recognizes a vehicle they believe was driven by a suspected killer.

Detectives released photos on Wednesday of a 2017 or 2018 white Hyundai Santa Fe they say was involved in the fatal shooting of Ahmed Azmi Ahmed.

The 39-year-old was shot to death while at work in an auto repair shop near 96 Street and 105A Avenue the morning of Oct. 23, 2018.

Police quickly ruled his death a homicide.

The Santa Fe was near the scene that morning, between 9 a.m. and 9:20 a.m.

"We’re hopeful someone out there will recognize this vehicle, which may help us find the person responsible for Mr. Ahmed’s tragic and untimely death,” said homicide detective Gregg Scott.

“Mr. Ahmed’s death has been a traumatizing experience for his family and friends, so we’re hoping we can help ease their emotional pain with the arrest of a suspect.”

The vehicle bore a stolen licence plate at the time, which has been blurred in the surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton Police Service 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.