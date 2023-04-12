Police identify alleged getaway driver in 2021 restaurant shooting

Police have issued multiple arrest warrants in connection with a shooting at an Edmonton restaurant 18 months ago.

On Oct. 8, 2021, a man was having dinner with his family at the Royal Pizza restaurant at 1214 101 Street around 8:20 p.m.

According to police, a man approached an exterior window of the building and fired multiple shots through the glass at the family.

The man inside the restaurant suffered several gunshot wounds, and was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

A man was sitting with his family at a restaurant in a commercial complex in the area of 17 Avenue and 99 Street at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Oct. 8 when a man approached the table from outside and shot at the family through the window, police said. (Photo provided.)

No one else in the restaurant was injured.

The shooter left on foot and got into the passenger seat of an SUV.

The driver of the SUV has now been identified by police as Harsh Jindal, 26, of Edmonton.

A total of 17 warrants have been issued for Jindal's arrest, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, discharging a prohibited/restricted firearm with intent to endanger life and intentionally discharging a firearm into a place knowing, or being reckless as to whether, that place is occupied.

Police believe Jindal spends time in both Edmonton and Grande Prairie.

He is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.