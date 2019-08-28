Police identified the human remains found in a west Edmonton alley on Aug. 15.

The remains were identified as those of 33-year-old Terri Ann Rowan.

Rowan was found dead in an alley west of 149 Street, between 92 and 93 Avenue.

Homicide detectives are treating Rowan's death as suspicious and would like to speak to anyone who saw her the week she was found.

Her cause of death will not be released at this time, police said.

Anyone with information about Rowan's death is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.