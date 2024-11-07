Police identify woman stabbed and killed in Fort McMurray

EDMONTON
    The Fort McMurray RCMP detachment can be seen in this Google image from 2019. (Google Street View)
    RCMP have identified a woman who was stabbed and killed in Fort McMurray on Tuesday.

    RCMP said 21-year-old Tia Bella Blacklock was found in the Thickwood neighbourhood at 12:53 p.m. 

    She was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Her attacker, a 22-year-old man, was located and arrested a short time later in the downtown core.

    RCMP said an autopsy on Wednesday confirmed Blacklock's death was a homicide.

    Kayde Marshall Lefebvre has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with her killing.

    He was taken into custody and was scheduled to appear Thursday at the Alberta Court of Justice in Fort McMurray.

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Karyn Mulcahy 

