Police investigate altercation involving a weapon in northeast Edmonton

A police cruiser and crime scene tap can be seen as officers investigate an altercation involving a weapon in northeast Edmonton on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 (CTV News Edmonton/Sean McClune). A police cruiser and crime scene tap can be seen as officers investigate an altercation involving a weapon in northeast Edmonton on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 (CTV News Edmonton/Sean McClune).

Edmonton Top Stories