Police investigate altercation involving a weapon in northeast Edmonton
A police cruiser and crime scene tap can be seen as officers investigate an altercation involving a weapon in northeast Edmonton on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 (CTV News Edmonton/Sean McClune).
EDMONTON -
An altercation involving a weapon Thursday evening sent one person to hospital in serious condition, police say.
Edmonton police told CTV News they responded to the incident in the area of 69 Street and 119 Avenue after 6:45 p.m.
Firefighters arrived first to the scene and located an unconscious person.
No further details were available as the investigation continues.