Police investigate crash in west Edmonton

Police are currently on scene of 111 Avenue and 163 Street for an "injury collision."

East and westbound traffic is being directed northbound on 163 Street.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Alberta Health Services confirmed to CTV Edmonton that a female child was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.