Police investigate incident near Calder School
Published Friday, February 8, 2019 10:45AM MST
Edmonton Public Schools said a student was approached by a stranger while walking to school Friday morning.
The stranger took off when the student arrived at Calder (K-6) School, where the incident was immediately reported to a staff member.
Although staff were outside doing morning supervision, school officials say no one saw the incident.
Edmonton Police have been contacted and the school will send a letter home to parents.
School officials are reminding parents to talk to their children about stranger danger.
