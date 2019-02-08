Edmonton Public Schools said a student was approached by a stranger while walking to school Friday morning.

The stranger took off when the student arrived at Calder (K-6) School, where the incident was immediately reported to a staff member.

Although staff were outside doing morning supervision, school officials say no one saw the incident.

Edmonton Police have been contacted and the school will send a letter home to parents.

School officials are reminding parents to talk to their children about stranger danger.

More to come….