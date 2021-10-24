Police investigate northeast Edmonton collision that split vehicle in half
Police believe speed was a factor in the two car collision Sunday morning (CTV News Edmonton/Brandon Lynch).
EDMONTON -
Police are investigating a collision that involved two vehicles, which knocked down a light post and sent a car into a fence in northeast Edmonton.
Edmonton police say the collision occurred around 11:05 a.m. Sunday at 66 Street and 153 Avenue.
No injuries were reported despite one vehicle being split in two.
Officers believe speed was a factor in the collision as their investigation continues.