

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Edmonton police are investigating a shooting in which a woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two shots were fired through a basement window of a home in the area of 120 Avenue and 64 Street around midnight Sunday.

A woman sustained non-life threatening injuries.

In the afternoon, police said they still had no suspects but that northeast division members are continuing to investigate.

Those with information are asked to contact Edmonton Police Service.