Police investigate reported shooting in NE Edmonton
Published Saturday, January 16, 2021 8:22PM MST
Police responded to reports of gunshots in the area of 162 Avenue and 61 Street early Saturday morning.
EDMONTON -- Police were combing through a northeast Edmonton community Saturday morning following reports of gunshots.
Police say they were called after multiple gunshots were reported in the area of 162 Avenue and 61 Street around 1:15 a.m.
Investigators arrived and found a number of bullet casings at the scene.
No one was injured and no information has been released on the party or parties responsible.