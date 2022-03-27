Police investigate reports of shots fired in northeast Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service says officers are investigating reports of overnight gunshots in the city's northeast.

Landis Reichle, EPS spokesperson, said at around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, it was reported to police that shots were fired overnight outside of a home in McConachie, near 175A Avenue and McConachie Boulevard.

No injuries were reported to EPS.

"Police continue to investigate," Reichle added, in a statement.

No further details were available.