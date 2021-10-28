Police investigate two-vehicle collision in southwest Edmonton
Major collisions was investigating the accident in southwest Edmonton Thursday evening (CTV News Edmonton/Sean McClune).
EDMONTON -
Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in southwest Edmonton Thursday evening.
The crash happened at the intersection of Terwillegar Boulevard and Rabbit Hill Road.
CTV News observed a grey SUV and a four-door black sedan were involved.
Edmonton police ask motorists to avoid the area as major collisions investigate the crash.
No information was available about how many people were involved and if there were any injuries.