Edmonton police are investigating 11 indecent acts around the river valley area dating back to mid-July.

A man has been masturbating below Saskatchewan Drive, on the trails near Kinsmen Sports Centre on both sides of the river, between mid-July and Sept. 2, police said.

Police also said the man recently began to follow women, and then he exposes himself and attempts to grope them.

Most of the indecent acts happen between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Edmonton police said.

The man is described as tanned or dark-skinned, 5'4" to 5'9" and between 30 to 40 years old, police said. He has a slim build, short or shaved dark hair, and a facial hair or beard stubble.

Edmonton police have increased patrol in the area, and advise women who frequent the area to carry a cell phone, travel with people or tell family or friends where they are.

Anyone with information about these indecent acts is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.