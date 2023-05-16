Police investigating 6 suspicious fires set on Monday and Tuesday in Grande Prairie

Police are investigating a string of suspicious brush, grass and structure fires in Grande Prairie on Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

May 15, 2023 at 10:08 p.m.: RCMP and Grande Prairie Fire responded to a brush fire on the disc golf course in Muskoseepi Park. A male suspect with a black hat and black jacket was seen leaving the area southbound on the trail toward 84 Avenue.

May 15, 2023 at 10:36 p.m.: RCMP and Grande Prairie Fire responded to a brush fire in the area of 85 Street and 102 Avenue.

May 15, 2023 at 11:14 p.m.: RCMP and Grande Prairie Fire responded to two brush fires in the area of 108 Street and 117 Avenue.

May 16, 2023 at 1:05 a.m.: RCMP and Grande Prairie Fire responded to a structure fire in the area of 104 Street and 102 Avenue. A shed on a vacant lot had been set on fire.

May 16, 2023 at 4:09: RCMP and Grande Prairie Fire responded to a grass fire in the area of 96 Street and 94 Avenue.

Police say all of the fires were put out, and no injuries were reported.

One person has been arrested in connection with the grass fire at 96 Street and 94 Avenue.

Investigators do not know if the fires are connected.

Anyone with information or video of the areas where the fires happened is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.