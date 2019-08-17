Police are investigating after a body was discovered in west Edmonton Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of Callingwood Road, east of Anthony Henday Drive at approximately 4 p.m.

Officers were seen focused on the brush inside the taped area.

"We have a suspicious set of circumstances we're dealing with," Staff Sgt. Darryl Fox of the southwest division said.

Neighbours told CTV News Edmonton police members have been canvassing the neighbourhood for information related to the investigation.

Homicide Section has been called out to the scene.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.