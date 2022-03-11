Police investigating after bullets damage 2 homes in west Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating after two homes in the same neighbourhood reported damage from bullets.

According to police, officers responded to a home in Lewis Estates at 206 Street and 94A Avenue after residents reported hearing a loud bang around 2 a.m. Thursday and later located a broken bedroom window and bullet in the wall.

That afternoon, police responded to a similar complaint at 205 Street and 95 Avenue. A bullet was also located in the wall of that home, EPS said.

"It is believed that both incidents occurred in the overnight or early morning hours of Wednesday, March 9 to Thursday, March 10," police said in a statement Friday evening.

"Due to the close proximity, police believe these incidents are related," EPS added.

No injuries were reported to police in either incident.

Residents of the area are being asked by EPS to check their homes for damage and review any security or dash cam footage for suspicious activity.

Anyone with information can contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.