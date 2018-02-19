Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police investigating after injured man turns up at Northeast Health Centre
Published Monday, February 19, 2018 11:29AM MST
Last Updated Monday, February 19, 2018 12:47PM MST
Edmonton police are investigating after an injured individual showed up at the Northeast Health Centre Sunday night.
Police were called after an injured male turned up at the health centre – he was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in stable condition.
EPS did not release details on the injured male’s age, or details on his injuries. They later confirmed his injuries were minor, and the victim was not cooperating with police.
It’s believed there may have been an incident in the area of 130 Avenue and 83 Street.
Police are investigating.