Edmonton police are investigating after an injured individual showed up at the Northeast Health Centre Sunday night.

Police were called after an injured male turned up at the health centre – he was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in stable condition.

EPS did not release details on the injured male’s age, or details on his injuries. They later confirmed his injuries were minor, and the victim was not cooperating with police.

It’s believed there may have been an incident in the area of 130 Avenue and 83 Street.

Police are investigating.