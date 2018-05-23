Edmonton police said an investigation was underway after a man in his 30s was found injured north of the downtown core Wednesday morning.

Police said officers received reports a male had been found injured in the area of 111 Avenue and 108 Street Wednesday morning.

EPS said it’s believed the victim, a 35-year-old male, had been shot and dumped out of a vehicle onto the street.

His injuries are non-life threatening and police are investigating, but said the injured man is not cooperating.

An EPS spokesperson said the man is known to police.